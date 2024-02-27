Teenagers arrested and 'large Rambo-style knife' seized after police called to incident on Bloxwich street
Two youths have been arrested after a pair of teenagers were allegedly threatened with weapons in Bloxwich – as police seize a "large Rambo-style knife".
Officers were quick to respond to the incident in Lister Close, which took place shortly after 7pm on Monday.
Two teenage boys were allegedly threatened with weapons but fled the scene.
After carrying out searches, police seized a "large Rambo-style knife", two flick knives and a knuckle duster.