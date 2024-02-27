Express & Star
Close

Teenagers arrested and 'large Rambo-style knife' seized after police called to incident on Bloxwich street

Two youths have been arrested after a pair of teenagers were allegedly threatened with weapons in Bloxwich – as police seize a "large Rambo-style knife".

Plus
By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Two teenage boys were allegedly threatened with weapons on Lister Close, Bloxwich. Photo: Google

Officers were quick to respond to the incident in Lister Close, which took place shortly after 7pm on Monday.

Two teenage boys were allegedly threatened with weapons but fled the scene.

After carrying out searches, police seized a "large Rambo-style knife", two flick knives and a knuckle duster.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular