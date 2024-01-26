New stop and search order issued in response to violent incidents

Walsall Police have been given the power to use Section 60 stop and search powers in Walsall, covering an area from the top of Bloxwich and also covering Leamore and Birchills.

A Section 60 authorisation means that officers can stop and search people for weapons, without needing to explain why and comes after senior officers agree to it if they believe serious violence has occurred in an area, or is about to happen.

The order is called a Section 60, or S60, because it is allowed under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

There have been a number of violent incidents in and around Walsall over the last year.

The Section 60 order has been issued in Bloxwich and the surrounding area. Photo: Walsall Police

Akeem Francis-Kerr was stabbed to death at Valesha's nightclub on March 11 last year, while Bailey Atkinson was fatally stabbed on Walsall's High Street on January 28.

A female police officer was punched in the throat after responding to a domestic incident call in August, while a boy was arrested after a machete attack in Palfrey Park in May and shots were fired in an incident in October in Bloxwich.

Walsall Police have said that the order will run throughout Friday, ending at 7pm.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "We're using Section 60 stop & search powers in Walsall after reports of possible planned disorder this evening.

"The powers run until just before 7pm on Friday, and mean we can search people in the area shown without needing grounds."

