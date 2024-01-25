'It's a bit excessive, but it's needed': Residents' views on £5m green space project

The opinions come as Bloxwich Councillors welcome the Green Bloxwich Programme, one of the projects being undertaken as part of a wider £25m Town Deal scheme that is funded by the Government.

The Green Bloxwich Programme will see Bloxwich receive £5m in government funds to regenerate green spaces and parks in the area, meaning an enhancement in playing facilities, a whole raft of sporting facilities and bringing redundant buildings back into use.

Now, talking to the Express and Star, Bloxwich residents have shown their mixed opinions towards the scheme, with many welcoming the programme but also asking why the money isn't being utilised for the town centre.

Talking from King George V Memorial Playing Fields, on William Wiggin Avenue, Daisy Hughes, 32, a part-time dog walker, said: "It's amazing, I think it's going to be really good for the area.

"I do think £5 million is a bit much, I walk dogs around this park every day and honestly it's nice, I don't think it needs that much doing to it. I do think the town centre could do with the money though."