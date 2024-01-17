Politicians, members of the community, West Midlands Police and National Express West Midlands representatives all attended a closed-door meeting to discuss an urgent solution to anti-social behaviour in Blakenall.

The meeting, held in the Blakenall Village Centre on Thames Road on Monday afternoon, aimed to update, inform and advise on plans in place to solve issues that have plagued Blakenall residents for the last few months.

Blakenall in Walsall was named as one of the roughest estates last year

Councillor Garry Perry, the ward representative for Pelsall, led the meeting with Bloxwich East and Blakenall councillors, police and bus representatives.

He said: "The purpose of this meeting was to update on what is going on, it was really about who, what, where and when things are happening.

"It was a cross-partnership meeting that we had with police, the Bloxwich Community Partnership and all ward councillors from Bloxwich East and Blakenall. The National Express was also in attendance.

"We were very clear from the offset that this meeting would be proactive, we wanted to talk about what everyone was doing, what is happening and when it will happen."

The 29 bus service was handed a reduced running time due to anti-social behaviour

The meeting saw the partner groups discuss courses of action and plan for the future of the ward, as well as options to help tackle the worst of the anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Perry continued: "Residents have been and are victims in the mindless actions of a few young people in the area.

"There is clearly a big will between the partners to ensure that we do something and that we focus on the positives and not just the negatives."

Mark Brindley, Councillor Ram Mehmi and Councillor Garry Perry held a poignant walk through Walsall Town Centre

The councillor said that as well as various support schemes operated by each partner, more groups will be set up to help create a "positive influence" for young people in the area.

"There is currently a real focus on talking to students of Goldsmith Academy, primarily primary school age students, and talking to them about the dangers of these actions. There will be more of that action in the future", he added.

"Police are also being extremely proactive, the area is now getting support from Birmingham Police, and we are reassured that all resources are being deployed as they can be as well as ongoing covert operations, there are also now officers operating on bus routes in the area."

The councillor said that while there is high energy on implementing schemes to solve the anti-social behaviour issues in the area, one of the main focuses is to restart the Service 29 bus route, which has been forced to stop at an earlier time due to various issues involving youths throwing bricks.

Councillor Perry said: "One of my main priorities from this meeting is to get the bus services restarted in the area. We believe that communication is key, all of the partners want to see action now. We realise that there is a lot more to be done to tackle these issues, and more will be done.

"Blakenall has always had a reputation, but the residents are keen to say that this is a community of good people, who just want to do good things. Let's talk Blakenall up, not down.

"There is a collective will to see this problem sorted. Everyone is signed up to get this sorted. The councillors of Bloxwich East agree this is above politics. We are all aligned in our plans. We want this sorted."

Express and Star Daniel Walton attended a patrol around the Blakenall area with West Midlands Police

Residents in the area responded to the meeting, saying they are being held ransom by yobs in the area, with one resident saying he is "terrified" to leave his own home.

'Martin' (not his real name) said: "It's all good and well that councillors are having these meetings, but we need to see action, and we need it now.

"I and a lot of other residents in this area are terrified to leave our own homes; all because of these families. We go to the shops and we get abused. It's constant."

Another resident, who spoke through a window as she was too scared to open her door, said she never leaves the house alone now.

The resident said: "I've had kids jump over the back of the fences to get away from police. It's really bad around here.

"It's great that there are talks going on, but we need something done now. I haven't left my house on my own since Covid, we are practically still locked down."

Another meeting between partners is due to take place next month, where the partner agencies will review their progress.