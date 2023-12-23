Scheme to transform old youth club in Bloxwich into brand new community hub gets £355k funding boost

The Mossley Big Local Limited community hub project, which will transform the building in Sneyd Lane, has been given £355,678 from the expanded £150 million Community Ownership Fund.

The government’s Community Ownership Fund is allowing community groups to take ownership of assets and amenities at risk of being lost, enabling them to run these assets for their community, safeguarding town centres and high streets.

Thanks to the scheme, over 70 community treasures including historic theatres, pubs and museums will be protected with £25 million in funding announced yesterday.

Voluntary and community groups bid for funding to acquire important assets, including pubs, so they invest in the long-term future of their area and run amenities for the good of the community.

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes has welcomed the funding announcement.

He said: “I am delighted that the Conservative government has awarded the Mossley Big Local hub £355,678 of funding through the fantastic Community Ownership Fund.

“Local councillors and Mossley residents have worked hard for several years to secure the old youth club building on Sneyd Lane as an asset for the community.

“This funding will be a huge help in transforming the building into a brand-new community hub.

“People across Bloxwich will be thrilled to hear that our local bid was successful, showing the Conservative government’s levelling up agenda in action and securing a brighter future for our community.”

Also receiving cash from the fund was Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre, which was given £2 million towards a project to re-open the music and comedy venue - The Slade Rooms.

Under the proposals the venue will be transformed into a community arts hub featuring a 250-seat studio theatre, a small performance studio, rehearsal rooms, exhibition facilities, offices and creative business space.

Welcoming the funding, Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson said: “It's brilliant that government has invested another £2 million in Wolverhampton.

"Our much-loved Grand Theatre put forward a fantastic plan for a smaller performing space and arts hub.

"I can't wait to see exciting new performances at the new venue.

"This money also pays for the restoration of one of our city's beautiful heritage buildings and gives it a bright new future.

"I'm thrilled Wolverhampton is once again at the heart of the government's levelling up agenda.”

Commenting, Levelling Up Secretary, Michael Gove said: “Investing in communities improves lives – whether that’s rebuilding a community centre, rescuing historic pubs and theatres or upgrading sports facilities used by families every day.

“These are unique and cherished places, valued by local people of all ages, and we know how much they mean to communities. The Community Ownership Fund is about restoring pride in the places people call home and I’m delighted to be funding these projects.”