David Wellington, aged 54, was a pedestrian when he was fatally injured in a collision involving a box van on a service road off Bloxwich Road, Bloxwich, at around 10.30am on December 12.

Nothing could be done to save him.

In a statement released through West Midlands Police, his devastated family said: "With heavy hearts our family want to pay tribute to a wonderful man, known by many.

"Our beloved dad, grandad, son, brother and uncle, David, who tragically passed away on December 12.

"We appreciate all the kind messages and support the community have given us.

"However, could we ask for privacy while we grieve our loss."

David Wellington died after being hit with a van on December 12. Photo: West Midlands Police

The driver remained at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

Following the incident, residents spoke of their shock and said a large police presence had responded quickly.

One, Joyce Tamms, said: "It's horrible. I didn't see anything but the police and ambulance showed up really quickly.

Anyone with information about the collision, which happened at around 10.30am, is asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 or via live chat on the force's website, quoting log 1351 of December 12.

Alternatively email investigators direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.