Post office to return to Bloxwich in new location
A post office will be returning to Bloxwich later this week.
By Lisa O'Brien
The previous postmaster resigned and the old branch in Market Place, New Street, closed on June 30.
But a post office will be opening at Trade World (Home Bargains) Ltd, in Bloxwich High Street, on Friday at 1pm.
A dedicated area of the store will have two screened post office serving positions, with a low-screened till alongside the retail counter.
The opening hours will be 9am-6pm Monday to Friday and 9am-4pm on Saturdays.
Time-restricted roadside parking is available opposite the new premises.
Sarah Cottrell, Post Office network provision manager, said: “We are delighted to be restoring post office service to Bloxwich as we know how important a post office is to a community.”