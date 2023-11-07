Post office to return to Bloxwich in new location

The previous postmaster resigned and the old branch in Market Place, New Street, closed on June 30.

But a post office will be opening at Trade World (Home Bargains) Ltd, in Bloxwich High Street, on Friday at 1pm.

A dedicated area of the store will have two screened post office serving positions, with a low-screened till alongside the retail counter.

The opening hours will be 9am-6pm Monday to Friday and 9am-4pm on Saturdays.

Time-restricted roadside parking is available opposite the new premises.

Sarah Cottrell, Post Office network provision manager, said: “We are delighted to be restoring post office service to Bloxwich as we know how important a post office is to a community.”