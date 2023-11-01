Raw sewage leak on Bloxwich playing fields caused by faulty pipe

Severn Trent was called to the playing fields on Sunday, to reports of a burst sewage pipe that flooded the park – just as schools in the area broke up for the half term holidays.

Workers from the water company were on site on Monday to fix the pipe, and returned on Tuesday to clean up the park.

Walsall council said that the pipe had now been fixed, and the bonfire night on Sunday, November 5 will go ahead.

A council spokesperson said: "We are aware of raw sewage on King George V playing fields in Bloxwich. Severn Trent were contacted on Sunday (October 29) and fixed the pipe yesterday (October 30). Severn Trent will be back on site today to clean up the park. Please note, this will not affect the Bonfire Night display on Sunday, November 5."