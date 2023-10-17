Council says repairs on Bloxwich mast are likely to be completed quickly

The council caused concern for motorists when they issued a road closure order for the mobile phone mast in Sneyd Hall Road, saying it could be closed for 18 months.

But a further statement from the council now says it is not expected to be that long.

The order said: "Notice is hereby given that Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council intends to make an order to prevent any vehicle from proceeding in that length of carriageway of Sneyd Hall Road Service Road that is situated between the western arm of Sneyd Hall Road and the eastern arm of Sneyd Hall Road.

"A signed diversion route will be in operation for affected traffc using the main carriageway of Sneyd Hall Road. This order will come into operation on Thursday, October 23, and will remain in force for a period of eighteen months or until the work is completed, whichever is earlier

The further statement said: "The prohibition on traffic is appropriate to ensure that a contractor Hutchison 3G Ltd can undertake repair work on a telecommunications pole."