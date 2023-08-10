Large police presence and 'person taken away on stretcher' from Walsall school

Police outside Rivers Primary Academy

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews including air ambulance personnel were all in attendance at Rivers Primary Academy & Nursery in Bloxwich on Thursday evening.

A West Midlands Fire Service crane vehicle left the scene at about 7pm.

The scene earlier on Thursday

Two bystanders reported seeing a person being brought away from the scene on a stretcher.

One witness told the Express & Star: "I saw someone get taken away on a stretcher, when we got here there was about five police cars, a few ambulances and fire engines.

"It's not usually something you see in this area to be honest. When the emergency services came they didn't have sirens on so we thought it wasn't anything big, but we saw the stretcher."

The scene on Thursday evening

A resident of the road said: "I was just on my way back from work when I saw all of this, It's not really something that you expect to see when you come back from work.

"There was around five ambulances from what I saw and about three fire vehicles, two of them had the cherry pickers on."

Janet Coley, 54, a resident of the area, said: "I saw the vehicles come speeding down the street.