Man taken to hospital after Bloxwich crash

Two fire crews were sent to the crash involving two vehicles in Harden Road, Bloxwich, at 9.40am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were alerted by West Midlands Police to a collision involving two vehicles on Harden Road, Bloxwich

"Two fire engines, from Bloxwich and Perry Barr, arrived on scene in under five minutes.

"Four people managed to get out of their vehicles before we arrived.