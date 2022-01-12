Notification Settings

Man taken to hospital after Bloxwich crash

By Lisa O'BrienBloxwichPublished: Last Updated:

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Walsall.

Two fire crews were sent to the crash involving two vehicles in Harden Road, Bloxwich, at 9.40am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were alerted by West Midlands Police to a collision involving two vehicles on Harden Road, Bloxwich

"Two fire engines, from Bloxwich and Perry Barr, arrived on scene in under five minutes.

"Four people managed to get out of their vehicles before we arrived.

"A fifth person, initially thought to be trapped, was also able to leave the vehicle he was in by himself and, we understand, was taken to hospital by the ambulance service."

