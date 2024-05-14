Walsall cyclists hoping to smash 100-mile London charity bike ride in just nine hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cyclists Andrew Moult, 65, along with team mates Condessa Parke, 68, and Mark Smith, 64, are all members of the bike-club Walsall Arboretum Cycling Club.

But for this specific event they've coined their three-person troupe 'The Bone Rattlers'.

Together they completed a 60-mile long charity cycle in 2023, and this year they plan on almost doubling that amount in the RideLondon-Essex 100.

All three of the Walsall locals have been pushing themselves through a intense training and hope to raise hundreds of pounds for three different charities.

In just a few weeks they will be tasked with cycling 100 miles and completing this year's mammoth challenge.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS STAR 13/05/2024 Walsall cyclist get ready for the Ride London/ Essex 100 charity challenge. Pictured left, Mark Smith , sponsor , Sharron Ayries from Essential, Aldridge and Andrew Moult..

The budding athletes will be raising the funds for Shine, the Eve Appeal and Blood Cancer UK.

So far they've raised £30, but they're hoping to top this up with a fundraising event this Saturday (May 18), from 10am - 3pm outside Aldridge's Essential branch , where locals can cop balloons, writs bands and trolly tokens and all profits will be heading to the three chosen charities.

The official race will take place on May 26, when Andrew, Condessa and Mark will head to London and smash out 100 miles on their bikes, 40 miles more than than what they achieved just a year before.

Speaking exclusively to the Express & Star, Andrew, said: "We all met at last year's RideLondon-Essex 60, and formed a small cycling band called the Bone Rattlers. (met at the club)

"Since then we've done a lot of training, doing lengthy cycles of 35 to 75 miles at a time and we're all buzzing to get started on May 26.

"Mark was a little apprehensive when I first told him we should do it but he soon came around to the idea.

"It just took a little encouragement, we're a strong group and I know we can nail this competition.

"We've had six months to train so we feel confident, we really just want to get out there on the road and get the challenge done.

"Hopefully we'll be able to raise some money for the charities that mean a lot to us, and get some good cardio in while we're at it."

Mark, added: "He managed to convince me to do it in two weeks time, I'm buzzing to get it done now".

Hand-cycler Andrew said he's been supported with a good team during his training process and doesn't expect to have any struggles on the day and admits that due to a collection of health conditions it could be a little tougher than expected - but that won't get in his way.

He also said that he's due to have a pacemaker fitted in June, but refuses to let anything get in the way of his cycling plans.

He said: "I struggle with mobility, and have some health issues to do with my lungs that can make it quite hard, but I feel really prepared for the challenge and am looking forward to getting it done."

Their group hope to get the race done within 10 hours, but could get it done as soon as nine hours after starting.

He said: "All we would ask is that if anyone can donate to the cause, or pop along to the fundraiser to find out more than please do."