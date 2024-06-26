'My life stopped that day - I've just been existing since': Family's pain as death driver sentenced

Jayne Preston said her life "stopped" on the day her ex-husband Alan was knocked down near Aldridge and she has "just been existing since", in a statement read out in court.

Her statement, and that of the Prestons' son Matthew, was read to a judge at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday at a hearing where young driver Alfie Swann received a community order for causing the Pelsall man's death.

Prosecutor Mrs Maggie Meakin read aloud from a statement by Mr Preston's ex-wife Jayne Preston: "On February 11, 2023, my life stopped - and I feel like I've just been existing since."

She said that she had loved Mr Preston for more than 30 years, and that since she was forced to make the "very difficult choice to let Alan go" she has been in "constant anxiety".