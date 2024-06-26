'I hope you come out clean' judge tells drug-fuelled shoplifter as he jails her for the first time

Charlotte Wall, aged 37, admitted stealing from B&M and Boots stores across Walsall borough nine times in a little over a month earlier this year. The value of all the goods she took came to about £1,700.

On two occasions she assaulted security guards who tried to stop her.

Wall, of Livingstone Road in Walsall, stole hair and beauty products from Boots in Walsall and alcohol and chocolate from three B&M stores, prosecutor Mrs Maggie Meakin told Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She struck at Boots on March 23, 29, 30 and April 8. She stole from B&M in Bloxwich on March 2, 5 and 7; B&M in Brownhills on April 7 and B&M in Walsall Wood on April 10.

Mrs Meakin told the court the thefts were all caught on CCTV.

In stealing alcohol from B&M on April 7, Wall attacked a security guard who tried to stop her.