Driver who hit and killed cyclist at junction weeks after passing test is ordered to do unpaid work

Keen cyclist, badminton player and Walsall FC season ticket holder Alan Preston, from Pelsall, had the right of way when he was knocked down by Alfie Swann's Ford Fiesta at the junction of the A452 Chester Road and Lazy Hill, near Aldridge.

The 58-year-old suffered severe head injuries and bleeding after being hit between 10.30am and 11am on Saturday, February 11 last year. He died in hospital 13 days later, leaving his family devastated.

Swann, who was 19 at the time and is now 20, was on his way to visit his grandparents. He had looked both ways at the junction before pulling out but hadn't seen Mr Preston coming, Wolverhampton Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

The court heard a statement from a witness, Janice Howard, who was driving on Chester Road at the time. She reported approaching the junction and seeing the left side of the grey Fiesta hitting Mr Preston, then the cyclist "flying over the bonnet before landing on the floor".

Swann, of Widney Avenue in Aldridge, stopped his car, remained at the scene until police arrived, cooperated in interviews and later pleaded guilty to causing Mr Preston's death by careless driving.

He told police he had looked both ways at the junction before pulling out but didn't see Mr Preston until it was too late.

Prosecutor Mrs Maggie Meakin said there was "no evidence of drugs or alcohol" in Swann's body when he was tested, and conditions on the day were described as "clear and bright".