Man charged after being found in possession of knife in Aldridge street

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Little Aston Road in Aldridge on Monday after reports of a man acting suspiciously.

The officers carried out a search and found a lock knife on the 38-year-old man, who was arrested and charged with possession of a knife and obstructing a police constable.

The man has since been bailed to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on May 30.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have charged a man with possessing a knife after we were called to a street in Aldridge.

"Our commitment to tackling knife crime across Walsall is always continuing by our officers and partners."