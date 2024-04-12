All aboard! Your chance to ride a vintage red bus

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Visitors will be able to ride classic buses for free along three bus routes in Walsall.

These are from the museum to Walsall, from the museum to Chasewater Railway and a trip around Barr Beacon.

These routes will start from Walsall Bus Station and run from 10.20am to 4pm.

"We would like to get 200 to 300 visitors if the weather is good," said Martin Fisher, who works for the museum.

The museum will be supplying three or four of their own buses, and have three to four visitor buses. The oldest of which will be a 1940 single-decker bus built by Midland Red, and buses from West Midlands Travel.

A classic car club will also have vehicles from the 1950s and 1960s parked outside the museum's forecourt for visitors to look at. This coincides with a national driving day, in which people with classic cars are encouraged to use them, said Mr Fisher.

Visitors will also be able to come to the museum, where three commercial sales stands will be available, including transport models for purchase.

It has a wide range of vehicles connected to the West Midlands on show.

"We would like people to ride a vehicle and come to have a look," said Mr Fisher.

The museum, located at Shenstone Drive, charges an admission fee of £6 for adults and £2 for children.

It would also like to encourage drivers to use the Aldridge Community Centre car park.

"We will be running a free park and ride service all day," said Mr Fisher.

Aldridge transport museum usually has five running days across the year.

By Murthaza Ali-Hassan