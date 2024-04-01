Meet the Black Country's Tiktok vicar who spreads the word in a unique way to thousands of followers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Although Reverend David Sims holds a regular Sunday evening service on social media platform TikTok as well as short inspirational videos which attract 16,000 followers, the congregation at St Thomas is just as important.

On Sunday he presided over five full baptisms in which the subjects were fully immersed in water as well as two physical services for around 120-130 regular worshippers,

Mr Sims is a former teacher who came to Christianity when he was 19 and has been at St Thomas' for two-and-a-half years.

As well as his work in the parish including weddings, funerals and regular baptisms, the 36-year-old felt he was young enough to embrace social media and get the message of Christianity out there through regular videos, sometimes of bible readings, other times of updates and snapshots of his day to day work.

He said: "The videos are light hearted and laid back but always with a message in there about Jesus.

"They have proved very popular and I get so many prayer requests which are all delivered. The Sunday night services are worship led – they last about 40 minutes on average and we get a good core of regular followers as well as some new ones it seems each week."

Sunday was a joyous occasion at St Thomas' as worshippers celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ and Mr Sims said it was always a highlight in the calendar.