Roadshows around future plans set to begin across Walsall

The We Are Walsall 2040 roadshows will begin at Blakenall Centre on Thursday, running from 10am to 12pm, before going to Palfrey Park on Saturday from 11am to 1pm.

The roadshow has already made visits across the borough back in December 2023, with the aim of providing information and gathering feedback on the long-term vision for the future of Walsall.

The returning roadshows will look to cover those areas missed during the December tour and along with partners, will allow residents to discuss the plans for Walsall 2040 and how they can play a vital role in shaping the future of the borough.

Other roadshows will take place at the Saddlers Centre on February 29 from 10am to 12pm, then at Streetly Library on March 1 at the same times and at Walsall Football Club on March 2 from 12pm to 3pm.

The Saddlers Centre will be one of the settings for the roadshow

Following this, there will be roadshows at Darlaston ASDA on March 7, Brownhills High Street on March 8 and Walsall Manor Hospital on March 14, all from 10am to 12pm, then at Aldridge Town Centre from 10am to 1pm on March 16 and, finally, at New Invention Square on March 19 from 9am to 11am.

Walsall Council said that all residents are encouraged to attend one of the roadshows to learn more about the vision and to have their views heard as part of the collaborative approach which runs through We Are Walsall 2040.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy Leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities, said “We are looking forward to the roadshows starting this week”

“Getting out and about in the community for all of our We Are Walsall 2040 partners is key. Residents have a great opportunity over the next month to come and talk to us about the plans for Walsall and get involved”.

“This vision is for everyone across the borough and I would encourage as many residents as possible to come and engage with the We Are Walsall 2040 team”.