Work under way on dozens of new retirement homes near Aldridge park
Work is under way to build dozens of new retirement homes in Aldridge.
By Lisa O'Brien
Churchill Retirement Living has started work on a new collection of independent living retirement apartments in Little Aston Road.
They will be named Croft Lodge in a nod to the nearby Aldridge Croft park which new apartment owners will be able to enjoy on their doorstep.
Croft Lodge will have 49 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with integrated kitchens and appliances, walk-in wardrobes, landscaped communal garden, free parking and a lodge manager to oversee the day-to-day running of the development.