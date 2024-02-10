Churchill Retirement Living has started work on a new collection of independent living retirement apartments in Little Aston Road.

They will be named Croft Lodge in a nod to the nearby Aldridge Croft park which new apartment owners will be able to enjoy on their doorstep.

New retirement flats are being built in Aldridge

Croft Lodge will have 49 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with integrated kitchens and appliances, walk-in wardrobes, landscaped communal garden, free parking and a lodge manager to oversee the day-to-day running of the development.