The real people behind the Horizon scandal featured in ITV's Mr Bates vs. The Post Office
Mr Bates vs the Post Office brought the real-life stories of postmasters to the screens. Here are the people behind the on-screen characters:
Alan Bates
Former sub-postmaster Alan Bates, played in the drama by Toby Jones, and partner Suzanne had high hopes when, in 1999, they opened their own shop with a post office counter in Llandudno.
Alan first became aware of issues with Horizon when his books showed a shortage of £6,000, with multiple duplicated transactions pointing toward a serious error. The Post Office ended up terminating Alan's contract regardless in 2003, claiming that £1,200 was still unaccounted for. Alan and Suzanne lost their Post Office counter, as well as investment money worth approximately £60,000.
He refused to let the situation lie and was the driving force behind the campaign. Now retired, he continues his work to help Post Office workers fighting for justice.