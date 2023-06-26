‘Jarring’ 5G mast plan thrown out over effect on historic pub and green belt

The Old Irish Harp pub on Chester Road in Aldridge. PIC: Google Street View

Cornerstone Telecommunications had hoped to put up a 20-metre high monopole and other equipment around 35 metres from the Old Irish Harp on Chester Road.

They said improving 5G coverage in the area would provide a boost for residents and businesses with improved connectivity, while also reassuring people there were no health risks posed by the mast.

But planners at Walsall Council refused the application for a number of reasons, describing the proposed pole as ‘jarring and top heavy’.

The Old Irish Harp public house is a Grade II Listed building and it dates back to around 1700 and is surrounded by open countryside.

Planning officers said Cornerstone had failed to provide information on how any harm caused to heritage assets such as the pub might be mitigated.

They said: “The proposed 20m high 5G telecommunications mast would introduce a jarring and top heavy, bulky and visibly distinct mast with a head frame design that includes multiple antennas and dishes that would be seen from long views across the open countryside, from shorter views along Chester Road, from views from the Old Irish Harp and within the setting of the (pub).

“The proposal would be harmful to the setting of the Old Irish Harp PH, it would fail to preserve the setting of the Listed building and would be harmful to the character and value of the Listed building.

“The introduction of a 20m high 5G telecommunications mast would tower above existing 12m high street lighting columns, trees, low level hedgerows and the Old Irish Harp Listed building.

“The mast would be much more visually prominent than existing street furniture in views from the public realm due to its height, column width and more bulky and visibly distinct head frame design with multiple antennas and dishes."

Officers added: “The mast would introduce strikingly modern feature that would fail to visually integrate with the semi rural character of the area, the setting of the Old Irish Harp, existing street furniture and street scene due to its considerable height and column width.

“The position close to the roadside would contribute to the visual dominance of the proposal as perceived by passing drivers, introducing more visual clutter, detrimental to the public realm.

“The mast would appear as a stark, visually incongruous feature within the street scene.

“The introduction of a 20m tall mast and associated equipment would be inappropriate development in the green belt.