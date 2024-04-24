Firebrand MP George Galloway hitting the West Midlands Mayoral campaign trail tomorrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Pro-Palestine MP is visiting the region tomorrow to press the flesh with Aldridge based Independent Mayoral candidate Akhmed Yakoob.

The Scottish MP, who has taken his seat in the House of Commons after winning the Rochdale by-election in February after capitalising on Muslim voters fury with the Labour party for not calling for an immediate ceasefire, officially endorsed Mr Yakoob candidacy for the May 2 poll.

Mr Galloway won the Rochdale election for the Workers Party of Great Britain but Mr Yakoob is standing as an independent and using the same political play book as the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant to attract voters disaffected with the mainstream parties and their stance on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Mr Yakoob will take his most high profile supporter on a whistle stop tour of the region before they before appear together at a rally in Birmingham at 6pm.

The 36-year-old lawyer told the Express & Star: "I have always admired George Galloway because he has always fought injustice wherever he finds it, which is something my whole campaign is about.

"I am looking forward to taking him around the region, he knows West Bromwich well anyway, I am sure he will want to see his supporters there again.

Akhmed Yakoob at his Aldridge home

"The event in Aston is an open invitation to anyone who wants to see and hear this great man speak."

Mr Yakoob was the only candidate not to appear at the Express & Star hustings at Wolverhampton University yesterday (Tuesday). He said: "My campaign has become so much bigger than any of us could have imagined and it has led to problems like being double booked, I am sorry for missing the hustings but I did not want to let down residents who had been promised I would discuss their problems with them."

Mr Galloway stood for Parliament in West Bromwich East in 2019 but lost out to Conservative Nicola Richards after former Deputy Leader of the Labour Party and incumbent since 2001 Tom Watson pulled out the race after the General Election was called.

The 69-year-old MP, who met Mr Yakoob during the Rochdale by-election campaign, said: "Akhmed Yakoob is the only choice for West Midlands Mayor."

Mr Yakoob and Mr Galloway will be appearing at the Roshon Banqueting Hall, Holland Road West, Aston, at 6pm.