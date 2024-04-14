Police find 300 cannabis plants in bedrooms of house in Aldridge

Officers executed a drugs warrant in Aldridge on Saturday morning, and inside they discovered nearly 300 cannabis plants in the bedrooms.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with production of cannabis. He will appear before Wolverhampton magistrates tomorrow.

Police said in a statement: "We are keen to hear from you if you have any information about any incident or crime in your area. A great deal of our intelligence comes from members of the community.

"Any information will be treated confidentially, your help would be appreciated."

