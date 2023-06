£30 million project to restore rail services to Aldridge for the first time in nearly 60 years take major step forward

The £30 million project to restore rail services to Aldridge for the first time in nearly 60 years have taken a major step forward after securing Government backing.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, Aldridge and Brownhills MP Wendy Morton, director of rail for TfWM Tom Painter and Walsall Council leader Councillor Mike Bird in front of the railway line and station site The Department for Transport has given conditional approval to start work on an outline business case to build and open a station on the Sutton Park line to provide direct passenger services to Walsall.