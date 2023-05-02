Aldridge firm given permission to build commercial units on redundant land

Soterion House in Northgate, Aldridge. Photo: Google

Soterion Ltd will create the five terraced new buildings on its land behind its existing three-storey office block – Soterion House – which is based on Northgate.

In the application, which has been approved by Walsall Council planners, the company said the land has not been used for some time and feel this will help meet a demand for commercial units.

They added encouraging new businesses will also help create extra jobs and provide a boost for the area.

Agent Lloyd Thomas Architects said: “Soterion Ltd have not needed to use their whole site and storage building to the rear of Soterion House for some time.

“A slight reconfiguration of their parking will provide ample parking and manoeuvring space for their business, which then frees up the rear of the site for another use.

“The new build commercial building will be positioned to the south of the site, running east west. It comprises of a terrace of 5 no. units totalling 875 square metres gross internal floor area with related parking.

“The scheme has been designed to provide much required commercial space in a unit size that is in high demand locally.

“The proposal puts a vacant and under-used brownfield site to good economic use, increasing the commercial viability of the area and improving employment opportunities.

“The scale of the proposal is in keeping with it’s neighbours, and leaves enough adjacent space to provide adequate parking, delivery, manoeuvring, refuse and emergency access.

“The design and materials used either match or are complimentary to the commercial nature of the area. The proposal demonstrates high quality design that will enhance the appearance of the industrial estate.