Tributes paid to Blakenall murder victim, 20, as police given extra time to question three suspects

Tributes have today been paid to the 20-year-old, who was shot dead in Well Lane on Monday.

In a statement released via West Midlands Police, his family said: "Connor was a well-loved, respectful young man with a heart of gold. The whole family, as well as the community, loved Connor.

"He was respectful and loved his family. We are all devastated at the loss we have suffered, such a tragic loss of life at such a young age when he had his future ahead of him.

"We, as a family, ask that you continue to support each other through this and respect the time we need to be together; to mourn our beautiful son, brother and uncle."

Police are continuing the investigation at the scene of the crime and have now been granted a 36-hour magistrates court extension to further question a 22-year-old man and two teenagers - aged 17 and 18 - on suspicion of murder.

Detectives have also re-issued an appeal for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to them, to come forward.

A spokesman said: "We've been reviewing CCTV as part of our enquiries but we're keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

"We're grateful for the support of the community and we'll continue to have additional section 60 powers in place until 5am tomorrow (Thursday)."

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, on Live Chat via the website quoting log 3637 of July 8.

To leave information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.