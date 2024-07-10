Floral tributes left to man shot dead in Blakenall as murder investigation continues

﷯

There is still a heavy police presence in Well Lane in Blakenall where a man named locally as Connor Brookes was shot and killed in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Floral tributes have been laid at the scene of a shooting in Well Lane, Blakenal where a man - named locally as Connor Brookes - was killed

Three men, aged 17, 18 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday morning, with all three still in custody while police continue their enquiries.

They were given extra powers through a section 60 dispersal until 2pm today (Wednesday).

Hundreds of balloons were released in tribute to the murdered man on Monday and floral tributes were left in Well Lane as police continued their enquires and remain on site as well as investigating a separate shooting in Stephenson Avenue, Beechdale.