'Come together' call from Walsall Council leader after shootings in Bloxwich and Blakenall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillor Garry Perry said the council is working closely with the police to reduce levels of serious crime across the borough and have also been offering support through schools after the incident, in which a man in his 20s was shot dead in Well Lane, Blakenall on Monday afternoon.

They are also planning to invest in new targeted outreach youth work, in partnership with schools in the area and Bloxwich Library in the aftermath of the murder.

In a separate incident, police are investigating a shooting nearby in Stephenson Avenue, Beechdale which happened on the same day.

Councillor Perry said: "The shock within the community has really been felt following the violent crime that occurred this week, in the Blakenall and Bloxwich area which resulted in a young person losing their life and we are working closely with the police and our partners to reduce levels of serious crime across the borough.

“We are also reaching out to schools in the surrounding area to offer educational psychology and child and adolescent mental health services in support of the incident.

“We know events of this kind, although rare, can affect deeply our communities, whether that’s community cohesion, whether it raises tensions, or actually makes you fearful for your own safety.

“Please respond to the police when they call for community support, but more importantly, for witnesses to come forward in a confidential way so that it protects anonymity if they need to tell them something that is important to a live and ongoing police investigation.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Residents can also find out what support is available to them at any Walsall Connected Centre, with the service available in the area at Bloxwich District Library, Bloxwich Community Partnership and Palace Play, Shop and Eat.