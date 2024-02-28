New MMR vaccine clinics rolling out in Black Country town

Clinics have been set up in March to encourage eligible patients to come forward who have missed their two doses of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella).

The first set of clinics will take place on Saturday, March 2 at Pinfold Health Centre in Bloxwich from 10am to 1pm, and also at Broadway Medical Centre from 1pm to 4.30pm.

More clinics will take place throughout March over weekend periods.

The clinics are open to eligible patients who are born after 1970, have not received both doses of the MMR vaccine and are registered with a participating Walsall-based GP practice and will be staffed by trained healthcare professionals from the NHS who follow all necessary safety protocols.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for wellbeing, leisure and public paces at Walsall Council, said: “We are working with NHS colleagues to offer MMR vaccination clinics in Bloxwich and Walsall for any eligible residents who have not yet been fully vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella.

“We continue to see an increase in measles cases across the West Midlands. Measles is a highly infectious disease, which can spread quickly among communities.

"It can also cause serious complications if you’re not fully vaccinated.

“Having two doses of the MMR vaccine is the best way to prevent it and I would encourage residents to book in at one of the two clinics taking place on Saturday.

"The vaccine is safe and effective, and it is free on the NHS.”

Those who are unsure if they, or their child, are up to date with all their routine vaccinations can confirm their vaccine status by checking their child’s Red Book (personal child health record) or by contacting their GP practice.

Patients can book an appointment by calling 01922 501999.