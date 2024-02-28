Fury over dog fouling left in gardens

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said there was a growing trend for dog fouling to be left in bags hanging from people’s hedges and trees instead of being disposed of correctly.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the authority’s economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday when members were discussing enforcement on fly-tipping.

Councillor Bird said he confronted an offender who was picked up leaving a bag on the hedge of his front garden by his CCTV cameras.

He said: “One of the greatest growths now is, while dog fouling is one thing, the owner picking it up and putting it in a bag and then dumps it in someone’s garden.

“I had this happen to me but luckily I have CCTV. I was a bit annoyed and I got the guy when he went past a few days later and told him I’d be grateful if he didn’t put his dog mess in my hedge.

“I said don’t deny it as (CCTV camera) saw you. If you go down some of the roads now you’ll see little black bags hanging on the hedges dumped on the floor – those are the people now which is even worse.”

Committee member Paul Bott, who represents Darlaston South ward, said there had been a big increase in dog fouling in Kings Hill Park and asked who was responsible for enforcement.

David Elrington, head of community safety and enforcement, said: “Community protection enforce dog fouling provisions and work with parks and healthy spaces colleagues.

“We haven’t issued a lot of fixed penalties in the last 12 months, a handful at most, but we’ve perhaps concentrated a lot on fly-tipping and littering in that time.”

He said officers would look to carry out targeted patrols again and put up signs where there weren’t any warning people of the consequences if they don’t clean up after their pets.