Calls for unemployed people in Walsall to collect litter

Members of Walsall Council’s economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee heaped praise on the borough’s hundreds of volunteers who collect thousands of bags full of rubbish each other.

But Darlaston South councillor Paul Bott said people who are not working or in training should do their bit to help create better communities instead of relying on volunteers to do all the work.

Other members of the committee said tougher punishments for litterbugs were needed, as well as improved education.

Councillor Bott said: “I thank all these volunteers who go our religiously to collect our litter.

“But there are that many people walking the streets unemployed. They go and get the money and provide nothing back to society.