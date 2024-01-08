Bus services cut after yobs hurl bricks at moving vehicles in Walsall

Services in Blakenall, Walsall, were affected – sparking complaints from a councillor that residents were missing out on lifeline transport links.

A number of services operating between Walsall and Bloxwich were cut after 3pm, reduced from half-hour to hourly and even re-routed as a result of the trouble.

Bus company bosses said there had been more incidents during the past week and they condemned the ‘unacceptable’ acts.

But Coun Pete Smith, independent member for the Blakenall ward, said the reduced timetables were hitting residents who relied on public transport hard.

He was due to raise the issue at a full council meeting tonight (January 8) and called on more action to be taken to apprehend the culprits and return the buses to normal.

Three teenagers – two aged 14 and a 13-year-old – were arrested in December on suspicion of causing criminal damage when a bus was attacked in Thames Road, Blakenall Heath. They were released on police bail.

National Express West Midlands said the No.29 bus would operate a normal timetable this week but would divert or cancel buses at short notice in the event of further incidents.

It advised passengers to keep an eye on social media for the latest information should their service be diverted.

Service 19, operated by Chaserider, and services 23 and 25, operated by Walsall Community Transport, were also being diverted or curtailed each day from 3pm to avoid the areas and times when the incidents occur.

There was no confirmed date for the restoration of the full timetables for the services but work was said to be ongoing to resume regular services at the earliest opportunity, when it was safe to do.

Coun Smith said: “I fully understand the council/police and other agencies are working to address this issue but as things presently stand, this criminal behaviour has not been stopped.

“There has been no public announcement that anyone has been charged with any offence and the public continue to be inconvenienced by the changes in the bus services.

“We should not blame any individual organisation for this as all of us have a role to play in helping to resolve this, especially with any relevant information related to the incidents.

“This is not just low level anti-social behaviour, they are on-going premeditated criminal acts that are putting lives at risk

“Whilst I will do all can to work with the council, police, housing associations etc which make up ‘The System, my first priority is to represent local residents’ views and frustrations.”

A spokesperson for Transport for West Midlands said: “Due to anti-social behaviour, including the hurling of missiles at buses, we have worked with local bus operators to reduce or divert bus services in the area to ensure the safety of both passengers and staff.

“This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and puts lives in danger. Despite recent arrests by local police unfortunately there have been further incidents this past week.

“TfWM, the bus operators, Walsall Council and police are meeting regularly to address these issues and passenger safety remains our priority.

“The Safer Travel Policing team have been working closely with the Blakenall Policing team to identify and arrest those responsible for causing damage to the buses.

“We would appeal to the community if they have any information as to who is responsible for these offences to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”