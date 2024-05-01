Aldi asks West Midlands customers where they want new stores

It is already looking at opening new stores in Bloxwich, Tipton Walsall and Wolverhampton - one for the north west of the city and another for the south west.

Earlier this week its rival German supermarket chain Lidl announced that it was planning hundreds of new srores with dozens planned for the Black Country, Staffordshire and Worcestershire.

Aldi, the UK’s fourth-biggest supermarket is calling on people to help it identify where its new stores are needed most.

The areas which have the most suggestions will then be considered as part of Aldi’s commitment to build hundreds of new stores across Britain.

Aldi has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years and has seen its popularity soar as shoppers switch to the supermarket for lower prices and quality amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The retailer currently has more than 1,000 stores – including around 50 in the West Midlands – and is committed to continuing towards its long-term target of over 1,500 stores across the UK.

It recently started work on the site of a new store in Bilston Street, Sedgley, with another in the pipeline for Zoar Street, Lower Gornal.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”

Those wanting to put their town forward to be considered should contact the supermarket by e-mailing NextNewStore@Aldi.co.uk, clearly stating their postcode and why they believe their area needs a new Aldi store.

Aldi is asking for suggestions to be submitted by May 31 with the supermarket planning to update customers on the results and its latest priority ‘wish list’ later this year.