Pedestrian in his 50s dies after being hit by lorry in Bloxwich

A man in his 50s was struck by a lorry off Bloxwich Road just after 10.30am on Tuesday.

Nothing could be done to save him. An investigation into the incident has been launched by officers.The road was closed for some time.

The lorry driver was not injured, paramedics said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "His family has been informed, and our thoughts are with them and his friends at this devastating time. We'll be offering them all the support we can.

"The driver remained at the scene and is helping us with our enquiries.

"We're in the early stages of our investigation and will be reviewing all available CCTV and speaking to potential witnesses.

"Anyone with information can contact us by calling 101 or via Live Chat on our website, quoting log 1351 of 12/12/23. You can also email investigators direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk."

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 10.28am to a collision involving a pedestrian and a van on Leamore Lane in Walsall.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a Critical Care Car from Midland Air Ambulance service attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who the pedestrian.

“He was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced life support and advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

“Unfortunately, despite their best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the van did not require treatment.”