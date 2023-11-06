Lifelong Saddlers supporter gets heart-warming surprise from firm for his loyal decade-long custom

After years of living with various health challenges, Neil Malin was gifted the special trip by Wiltshire Farm Foods, which has been delivering food to him for more than a decade.

With the 59-year-old being a lifelong Saddlers fan and long-term customer, the ready meal provider set about arranging a memorable hospitality evening with support from the club.

It included a signed football shirt keepsake presented by man of the match, Liam Gordon.

When asked to nominate a customer they felt deserving of some much-needed sunshine in their life, Martin Hawthorne, a delivery driver at Wiltshire Farm Foods, jumped at the opportunity to put Neil forward.

They have formed a close relationship over the past decade of home deliveries.

“I’m thrilled that we could create a special evening out for Neil, especially involving his cherished Walsall FC," said Martin.

"I’ve had the privilege of delivering to him for around 12 years, but he’s been a customer of ours for even longer, and he is always extremely grateful for the service."

Throughout those years Martin has done more than just deliver meals by extending his support into Neil’s personal life, even going above and beyond by securing him new accommodation when faced with limited suitable options.

Martin added: “Despite facing some health challenges, Neil has a warm, friendly personality and always brightens my every week when I visit.”

Speaking of his evening at Poundland Bescot Stadium, Neil, who lives in Birmingham, said: “I was really surprised to hear Martin had nominated me, and I am very thankful to Wiltshire Farm Foods for arranging this whole experience.

“Watching the team play always means a lot to me, yet this experience felt very special.

"The evening was made even more unforgettable by having the privilege of meeting my favourite player, Liam Gordon, not just once, but twice.”