Charlie the cavachon becomes Walsall Manor Hospital's third 'paw'fect therapy dog

By Eleanor LawsonWalsall

A special visitor will soon be paying visits to patients at Walsall Manor Hospital as a third therapy dog is working with the hospital team.

Charlie spreading joy at Walsall Manor Hospital.

Charlie the cavachon is the third Pets As Therapy dog to be coming on board with Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s Patient Relations & Experience Team.

The cute canine came for a trial visit with owner Louise Foster earlier this week and was just the tonic for elderly patients on Wards 3 and 4.

Pets As Therapy sees volunteers bringing regular animal companionship to people in hospitals, hospices, nursing homes and prison and fosters reading confidence in children in schools with visits from registered, temperament-tested pets.

Charlie is going to be in good company – Florence the roan cocker spaniel joined the Trust last month and has proved to be a popular sight at visiting time.

They join Henry who visits Hollybank House on Saturdays.

Florence, a roan cocker spaniel, also visits patients at Walsall Manor Hospital.

Patient John Davies, 88, said: “That has made me smile." Delighted Iris Parkes, 82, added: “He is so lovely, I could fuss him all day!”

Garry Perry, associate director of relations and experience at the NHS Trust, said: “It’s fair to say that Charlie brightened up everyone’s day which is what Pets As Therapy is all about.

“His visit went really well and we can’t wait to make him a regular face on the wards.”

Charlie will start visiting wards shortly and will also pop to see patients at weekends too.

