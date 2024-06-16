Watch: 'I've built my own railway in my garden - I dread to think what I've spent on it'
A train enthusiast has spent more than 30 years building a stunning working miniature railway track - in his own back garden.
Derek Burwell, 84, created the 272-yard line around the edge of his 40ft (12m) wide garden at his home in Pelsall.
The train-mad OAP travels around the track in eight mini engines he built himself and has spent thousands of pounds on his hobby since 1993.
Derek constructs everything from a workshop at the end of his garden where he can spend hours on end each day building and restoring old engines.
His garden also features a host of railway memorabilia - including a 100-year-old signal he reclaimed from a level crossing which now sits in the middle of his lawn.
The track is made from timber and aluminium while he has a mixture of electric and battery-powered engines as well as petrol-driven hydraulic ones.
Grandfather-of-two Derek said he decided to build his own garden track as it had always been a life-long dream of his since falling in love with trains as a child.
He said: "It gave the neighbours a bit of a surprise when they saw I had my own railway track but it's something I've always wanted to do.