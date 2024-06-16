Watch: 'I've built my own railway in my garden - I dread to think what I've spent on it'

Derek Burwell, 84, created the 272-yard line around the edge of his 40ft (12m) wide garden at his home in Pelsall.

The train-mad OAP travels around the track in eight mini engines he built himself and has spent thousands of pounds on his hobby since 1993.

Derek constructs everything from a workshop at the end of his garden where he can spend hours on end each day building and restoring old engines.

His garden also features a host of railway memorabilia - including a 100-year-old signal he reclaimed from a level crossing which now sits in the middle of his lawn.

Derek in the workshop where he builds his trains

The track is made from timber and aluminium while he has a mixture of electric and battery-powered engines as well as petrol-driven hydraulic ones.

Grandfather-of-two Derek said he decided to build his own garden track as it had always been a life-long dream of his since falling in love with trains as a child.

Some of the stock Derek has built

Derek Burwell builds his trains himself. Photo: SWNS

He said: "It gave the neighbours a bit of a surprise when they saw I had my own railway track but it's something I've always wanted to do.