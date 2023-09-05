Police use drone to help with Tipton arrests and suspected stolen car recovery

The car was allegedly stolen in Aldridge and police tweeted footage of the suspect fleeing from the scene through gardens as it was abandoned in Tipton.
The car was recovered and two people arrested.
Stolen car from Aldridge, tracked to Tipton. From the decamp into gardens. Found and followed by the drone. Fantastic work by the officers - containment, foot chases & arrests👌🏼 Two in custody, car recovered. Result! 😁👍🏼@CMPG @WMPDogs @Trafficwmp @firearmsWMP #dronesforgood ^JB pic.twitter.com/EBXGRr0Uei— WMP Eye in the Sky (@dronesWMP) September 5, 2023