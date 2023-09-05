Police use drone to help with Tipton arrests and suspected stolen car recovery

Two people are in custody and a suspected stolen car recovered after police used a drone to track its journey from Aldridge to Tipton.

The car was allegedly stolen in Aldridge and police tweeted footage of the suspect fleeing from the scene through gardens as it was abandoned in Tipton.

The car was recovered and two people arrested.

