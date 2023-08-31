Man dies after being taken into police custody in Walsall sparking police watchdog probe

A 34-year-old man died earlier this month after being taken into police custody in Walsall.

The man was arrested by West Midlands Police officers for a driving offence at around 1am on Saturday, August 19, and taken to Bloxwich Police Station where he was detained in a cell.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has established that an ambulance was called for the 34-year-old man after he became unwell and then unresponsive.

He was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital shortly before 4am the same morning but, sadly, he was pronounced dead at around 5.30am.

Following a mandatory referral from West Midlands Police, the IOPC began an investigation looking at the circumstances of the man’s contact with police, including the decisions and actions taken in relation to his detention and whether police officers, staff and health care professionals acted in accordance with local and national policies and procedures.

HM Coroner was notified and a post-mortem examination carried out on August 22. The results of further tests, including toxicology, are awaited.

IOPC regional director for the West Midlands, Derrick Campbell, said: "My sympathies are with the man’s family and friends, and all of those affected by his death.

"In line with our required role, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to fully establish the circumstances whenever someone dies while in police custody or shortly afterwards.

"We have contacted the man’s family to explain this and we will keep them updated throughout the investigation."

Accounts have been provided by some officers as part of initial enquiries and CCTV footage from the custody suite has been reviewed by the IOPC investigation team.

The IOPC is also gathering body worn video from officers who interacted with the man or were on duty at the time.

His death comes just weeks after a 28-year-old woman died whilst in the force's custody in Oldbury after being arrested on July 28.

Shortly before midnight that day concerns were raised about a deterioration in her health and an ambulance was called after she became unresponsive in her cell.

First aid was provided by paramedics but she was pronounced dead a short time later.