My take on the local elections – and why the West Midlands is key to the future of Rishi Sunak

Elections are being held for local councils, the regional executive mayor, and for police and crime commissioners.

In theory, the election is about electing people to serve locally, but the Prime Minister and the opposition leader both know that it is also a dress rehearsal for the General Election, which Mr Sunak has said will be held ' in the second half of the year'.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Both leaders have identified the West Midlands as their key battleground – and depending on how the results go, don't be too surprised to see party bigwigs visiting the area over the next few days to celebrate their triumph.

Sir Keir Starmer chose Dudley to launch his party's campaign in March, and the Labour leader knows the area will be crucial in determining whether he becomes Prime Minister later in the year.

The Express & Star's mayoral hustings in Wolverhampton

The most high-profile test will come in the mayoral election, with polls suggesting a dead heat between the present mayor, Andy Street, and his Labour challenger Richard Parker. Mr Street has carved out a role as one of the Conservative's most prominent figures outside Westminster, and it will be a major coup for Labour if it can remove him when the results are announced on Saturday.

The pair clashed on issues including crime and transport during a hustings event organised by the Express & Star and hosted by the University of Wolverhampton. We will find out who has won once the votes have been counted on Saturday.