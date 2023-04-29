Dance school puts their dancing shoes on for international competition

WALSALL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 22/04/2023 .Dariana Ponomarova owns Darians Dance School which was originally founded in Ukraine but due to family circumstances Dariana moved to Walsall a few years ago, but still operates a studio in Ukraine..Dance school has qualified to represent England on the 21st World Championship, which will be held in Palanga, Lithuania in May 2023. Six dancers from the studio aged from 6 to 9 will participate in the World competition. Pictured with her dancers is Dariana....

Darian's Dance School, in Nash Dom Community Hub, on Sun Street, Walsall, will compete for England in the 21st World Championship, organised by the International Dance Federation (IDF).

The performance will feature six dancers from the school, aged from six to nine years old, who will travel to Palanga, Lithuania at the end of May to perform a routine to take the top spot at the competition.

Dariana Ponomarova, 36, owner of Darian's Dance School, said: "The students didn't believe it when they heard that they had been selected, it's such an amazing opportunity for them, they are really excited.

"We have around six students who are involved in the competition, the youngest being six, they will all compete in around six to 10 different styles where they will do solo and group dancing."

The dance group will travel to Palanga, Lithuania, where they will compete for the first-place prize against other groups from around the world.

Ms Ponomarova continued: "The group is pretty stressed yes, they are training really hard for the competition and they really want to win.

"I hope they win, but I also think that it is just such a great opportunity for the children and it's a chance for them to talk with other dancers and get experience in international competitions."

Panomarova, who started professional dancing at the age of six, also runs dance studios in the Czech Republic and Ukraine, where she was born.

The dance teacher continued: "Hundreds of people tried out for this competition in England and six of our students were chosen to dance internationally, it really shows how hard they work.

"It's a really amazing event, there will be a parade in the street where every group will walk and wave their nations' flags, it is like a mini Olympic event, the students really can't wait."

The students will travel to Palanga, Lithuania, where they will perform at the international event from May 24 to May 28.