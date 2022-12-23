Notification Settings

Police use drones, stingers and dogs in Walsall car chase

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

Police chased a stolen car through the streets of Walsall using drones, stingers and police dogs, with the back-up of armed cops.

Police blocked in the fugitive

Officers from West Midlands Traffic Police posted details of the chase last night on Thursday on their social media channels.

The traffic team said: "We saw this stolen Ford Ecosport before it was pursued & stung multiple times with the help of Central Motorway Police Group, Armed Response, Drones from Force Support Unit and the Dog Unit."

A stinger was deployed

The police eventually arrested the occupant of the car after cornering the vehicle, which had been disabled by a stinger.

The traffic team added: "Great teamwork resulted in the vehicle being stopped in Walsall and the driver being arrested."

