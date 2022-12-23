Police use drones, stingers and dogs in Walsall car chase

Police blocked in the fugitive

Officers from West Midlands Traffic Police posted details of the chase last night on Thursday on their social media channels.

The traffic team said: "We saw this stolen Ford Ecosport before it was pursued & stung multiple times with the help of Central Motorway Police Group, Armed Response, Drones from Force Support Unit and the Dog Unit."

A stinger was deployed

The police eventually arrested the occupant of the car after cornering the vehicle, which had been disabled by a stinger.