Former West Brom defender delivers Shilen Patel factor regarding Carlos Corberan's future

The Hawthorns head coach has been the subject of speculation linking him away from Albion this summer, with Leicester the chief protagonists as the Championship champions still look to replace Enzo Maresca.

Albion are poised to decline any interest in the Spaniard, however, and the club are plotting for the new season with him in charge, with players set to return for pre-season in 10 days (June 27).

Corberan does have a release clause in his contract which runs to 2027, though, thought to be around £3million-£4million, should a rival really look to test the Baggies' resolve.

EFL pundit Palmer told Football League World: “Speculation still surrounds Carlos Corberan, which must be a concern for the West Brom supporters.

“But there has been no concrete evidence that Carlos Corberan has had talks with Leicester City or any other club for that matter of fact.

“Carlos has been talking about the hierarchy at West Brom, and what they’ve been doing in the money that they’ve invested in upgrading the training ground and the fact that they’ve talked about the fact that they’re going to inject some money, and he’s going to be able to do some business in the transfer market."

It is understood suggestions Corberan has help talks with Burnley are wide of the mark.

New Albion owner Shilen Patel has injected around £1m in pitch upgrades, chiefly at the club's training base in Walsall as well as more general pitch work at the stadium.

But there is no suggestion the US majority shareholder will be able to invest any significant sums in Albion's squad this summer, despite a host of free transfer exits this summer. Albion are working to balance the books to avoid profit and sustainability sanctions within the EFL's financial fair play framework. Patel said last week the club must be prudent and resourceful.

“Obviously, this would be a great opportunity for any manager, to manage in the Premier League, but Carlos Corberan is not the only name that’s been linked with the Leicester job," added 18-cap England man Palmer. "Graham Potter’s name has been linked with the Leicester job.

“So it is a worry for West Brom, because of the job that Carlos Corberan had done last season. But it’s not going to be an easy job to take over at Leicester."