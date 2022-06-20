Motorists warned of delays on M6 after crash involving HGV and van

National Highways said three lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway between junctions eight and nine.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

The crash happened before 8am and all lanes were reopened at about 8.30am.

National Highways West Midlands tweeted: "Three lanes are closed on the #M6 northbound between J8 and J9 following a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a van. Please take care on approach. Expect long delays.

"Traffic has now been stopped prior to the scene while the van is removed from live lanes. We'll get you moving shortly. Bear with us. Thanks for your patience."

The account later said: "Traffic has now been released and all lanes are now running. Thanks for your patience. Have a safe onward journey."

Motorists are being warned to expect a surge in traffic as train passengers switch to road transport during the rail strikes.