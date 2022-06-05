Human remains discovered in Walsall woodland

Police operation seen near Cuckoos Nook off Sutton Road in Walsall

West Midlands Police launched a probe after remains of a body were found near Cuckoos' Nook and The Dingle Nature Reserve off B1451 Sutton Road on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were spotted in a field off the main road with police tape blocking public footpaths in the area.

Several police vehicles including a white forensics van could also be seen in the area.

West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating the discovery of what is believed to be human remains in woodland near Cuckoos Nook, Sutton Road, Walsall shortly before 4pm on Saturday.

"The area has been cordoned off for the forensic recovery of the remains and further searches to be carried out.