New tuition centre to be built in Walsall as plans are approved

An empty unit on Wisemore, Walsall, which will be converted into a Boost Education tuition centre. Photo: Google

Walsall Council planning officers have approved an application by Boost Education to open up a new premise in Wisemore in the town centre.

It will provide after-school tuition for four to 16-year-olds in maths, English, science as well as preparing primary-aged children for the 11 plus exam.

The centre will have a full-time manager with 20 part-time tutors and it will be open 4-7.30pm Monday to Fridays, 10.30am-6.30pm on Saturdays and 10.30am-4.30pm on Sundays.

Boost Education was set up by former school teacher Andy Gill in 2009, who said he realised there was a growing need for tuition services. The business has grown and now has six centres down south.

In his application, Mr Gill said: “Britain’s education system has undergone some of the most far-reaching changes in recent decades.

“While the slimming down of content in almost all subjects are described as a way to provide the essential knowledge and skills every child should have, many in the system feel that more can be done to help children receive a more well-rounded education.

“Contrary to some beliefs that tuition services are a form of hot-housing students with too much focus on passing exams, the truth is that many students are finding an invaluable resource in tuition services.

“While traditional schooling systems play a central part in the development of young minds, it is rational to think that many children do not rise to their full potential in institutionalised learning environments.

“The reasons for this can be various. Very often young learners simply struggle to adapt to school cultures, structures and learning processes.

“School can often be distracting for kids who feel overwhelmed to fit in and make friends, in lieu of focussing on obtaining a good education.

“It isn’t always the case that kids can’t grasp a given subject on an intellectual or cognitive level, but rather that other external factors distract them from learning.”