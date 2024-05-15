Trio of strategic advisors to help drive Walsall regeneration

Walsall is in the middle of a £1.5 billion programme of investment that is expected to create more than 4,000 jobs and at least 1,000 new homes.

Arcadis, CBRE and Savills have been appointed to advise and support the council to deliver on its aims, offering expert advice, market knowledge and innovate solutions.

The selected partners offer expertise across a range of regeneration, planning, property, and technical areas, to support the council with the delivery of a pipeline of development sites across the borough.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration at Walsall Council, said: “Bringing strategic advisors on board to work alongside our teams to deliver on our ambitious plans is key to our success. We have worked hard to secure considerable investment and funding to create opportunities and we must make sure that what we deliver is high quality and benefits our residents and businesses.

"We look forward to working with our advisors as we progress with our plans and I’m confident that their expertise will be invaluable.”

Richard Proctor, local government sector leader UK and Ireland at Arcadis, said: "As partners and strategic advisors to Walsall Council for the past five years, this is an exciting opportunity to continue to provide Walsall with additional capacity, capability, and global expertise to realise the council's ambitions.

“We are confident that this partnership will not only accelerate the achievement of the We Are Walsall 2040 Vision but will also foster Walsall's equitable growth, driving community wellbeing, sustainability and safe and vibrant places. Together with our partners, we will offer world-class talent, processes, and knowledge to complement the council’s existing teams."

Sarah Gregory, development director at Savills Birmingham, explained: “We are delighted to be working alongside Walsall Council to deliver its exciting vision for the area. The regeneration plans will not only breathe new life into the area, but bring with them new jobs, housing and vastly improve the overall visitor experience. With wide-ranging experience spanning the property sector, Savills is well-equipped to support the council in its delivery and we look forward to working with Arcadis and CBRE to progress the plans.”

Simon Phillips, director, planning and development at CBRE,added: “As one of the three strategic advisors appointed, our specialist CBRE team is looking forward to working with Walsall Council on its ambitious regeneration plans. We’ll support the council’s delivery of its £1.5bn investment programme which will reimagine and enhance the town centre, while driving local economic growth and providing much-needed housing to the area. With the support of specialist sub-contractors, we will provide market facing advice on regeneration, planning, property and other technical areas to inform the delivery of the development pipeline.”

The three advisors were selected following an open procurement process at the start of the year. 80 expressions of interest were received with 12 bids assessed prior to selection. The successful advisors are due to finalise contracts this month