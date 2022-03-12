Walsall 10-year-old wins national writing competition

Jasmine Hussain

Jasmine Hussain will see her futuristic story about the impact of climate change published in a new book as part of Pearson’s My Twist on a Tale: Our Tomorrow writing competition.

In autumn 2021, learning company Pearson empowered children and young people between the ages of four and 19 to put pen to paper and write their own stories and poems of the future.

Scooping the award in the West Midlands category, Jasmine’s work, The Cave Men are Back, was chosen alongside 16 other stories and poems written by children across the country.

Jasmine, who attends Park Hall Junior Academy in Walsall, said: "I am so amazed and happy with winning this competition.

"I didn’t think I would win out of everyone who entered but hard work always pays off.

"My story is important to me because I have always cared about our planet and love animals so I joined my two passions together.

"I hope my story makes people think about what we could do to help our planet for future generations."

Jasmine’s story begins 100 years from the present day. Humans are continuing to ignore the rising problems, and are being ‘egotistical’, the world is heating up and they don’t care.

With scientists no longer investigating global warming, the ASC (animal speaking collar) is invented, first designed for household pets.

After everyone protests that all animals are equal, more collars are made.

A tigress called Lady decides that humans can no longer be trusted, and that she will become the leader of all the animals.

Convincing the other animals to destroy humans, she orders them to pull down buildings and stop using human products - including electricity - in a bid to make the world a better place.

After some humans go into hiding, they realise the animals are doing a much better job at looking after the world.

Revealing themselves to the creatures, they discuss all the bad decisions their species has made, and sign an agreement to say that they will go back to living in caves, and end destruction.

Lindsay Nadin, director of primary at Pearson, said: "Jasmine should be extremely proud of the story she has written.