Members of new political group back Walsall Council's suspended 'strong leader'

On Wednesday, May 8, the majority of Walsall Tory councillors backed the establishment of the Conservative and Independent Group to be led by Councillor Bird, who is sitting as an independent.

Councillor Bird was suspended by the party following a disciplinary investigation into allegations of bullying and discrimination.

His retention as council leader and the formation of the new group sparked anger among some of the Conservative councillors who did not support the move and led to accusations of a ‘power grab”.

Councillor Bird and his new group were also criticised for campaigning under the Conservative banner ahead of last week’s local elections only to ‘defect’ within days of voting closing.

But a statement on the Walsall Conservatives Facebook page insisted they remained as members and said the new arrangement was an example of a ‘coalition’ which has been seen at the authority previously.

The statement said: “Walsall councillors have established the Conservative and Independent group as a political group at Walsall Council, led by Councillor Mike Bird, who is currently sitting as an independent councillor.

“This is standard practice as new political groups are formed at the start of each political year.

“The group consists of Conservative councillors, and we remain members of the Conservative Party.

“There are many examples of coalitions in the history of Walsall Council, and several other Conservative councils have formed similar groups with independents.

“We are grateful to have been successful in the May local elections, and the electoral mandate given by the public allows us to focus on getting on with the job of working for a Cleaner, Greener, Safer, and Stronger borough.

“We believe that Mike Bird’s experience and strong leadership will enable us to achieve our goals.

“Thank you for your continued support as we work together to build a better future for Walsall. Walsall Conservatives.”

Councillor Bird’s opponents within his party said he should not even have been at Wednesday’s AGM due to him being suspended.

Councillor Waheed Rasab, chairman of the Bloxwich and Walsall Conservative Association, said the matter had been referred to the national party.